Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from dialed-in model that nailed Allen's huge year
As the preseason marches on, owners are preparing to make their 2021 Fantasy football picks. One unit owners are focusing on: The New England Patriots' quarterback room. Cam Newton and Mac Jones are battling for the starting job, with Newton seemingly having the edge at the beginning of camp. Which has the edge in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, and is either worth thinking about in your 2021 Fantasy football strategy?www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0