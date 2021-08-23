Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from dialed-in model that nailed Allen's huge year

As opposed to running backs, the wide receiver landscape is bountiful. The number of pass-heavy offenses in the NFL has been steadily increasing, and the position just straight up has a lot of elite talent right now. While there will be plenty of blockbuster names going in the first few rounds of fantasy drafts, there will be more than a few guys who will end up being every-week starters drafted way later in the draft. Here are some fantasy football sleepers wide receivers who can perform at an elite level without costing a high-round draft pick.