Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from dialed-in model that nailed Allen's huge year

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the preseason marches on, owners are preparing to make their 2021 Fantasy football picks. One unit owners are focusing on: The New England Patriots' quarterback room. Cam Newton and Mac Jones are battling for the starting job, with Newton seemingly having the edge at the beginning of camp. Which has the edge in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, and is either worth thinking about in your 2021 Fantasy football strategy?

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepers#American Football#The Washington Football#Adp#Bills#Sportsline#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLpff.com

How to approach all 32 NFL backfields in 2021 fantasy football drafts

NFL depth charts are always in a state of flux due to transactions, injuries, performance and, at times, questionable coaching decisions. The running back position can be especially tough to stay on top of, as an overwhelming majority of offenses have replaced a single three-down back with committees of various shapes and sizes.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy football 2021 rankings, draft prep: QB, WR, RB, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP from proven model

Even though the NFL season is rapidly approaching, it's not too late to get in on the action of Fantasy football 2021 drafts. There are countless strategies for success, but having a proven set of 2021 Fantasy football rankings will give you an edge. The best rosters have star players in each slot, but championships will be won and lost based on who makes the optimal 2021 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks.
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Reportedly Signed A New Tight End

The Seattle Seahawks thought they solved their issue at tight end this week when they signed Luke Willson. However, he announced his retirement shortly after signing a deal with the team. “After signing with the Seahawks yesterday, I have decided to walk away from the game of football,” Wilson wrote....
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Players to Target Early in Drafts

It's "sleeper and bust" season for fantasy football peeps, but finding a single sleeper or avoiding a single bust might not make or break your fantasy season on its own. It's usually more important that you make the right calls in those first few rounds. And with that in mind, I've got six players who are expected to be drafted relatively early but still aren't getting close to enough credit based on their average draft positions.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Fantasy Football Sleepers: Wide Receivers

As opposed to running backs, the wide receiver landscape is bountiful. The number of pass-heavy offenses in the NFL has been steadily increasing, and the position just straight up has a lot of elite talent right now. While there will be plenty of blockbuster names going in the first few rounds of fantasy drafts, there will be more than a few guys who will end up being every-week starters drafted way later in the draft. Here are some fantasy football sleepers wide receivers who can perform at an elite level without costing a high-round draft pick.
NFLtheScore

Fantasy Podcast: TE breakouts, busts, and draft strategy

Get ready for your season with theScore's 2021 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Strategy for drafting fantasy tight ends (2:20) TE breakouts (7:05) TE busts (20:50) TE sleepers (26:55) TE...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

College Fantasy Football QB Rankings 2021: Top quarterbacks, sleepers to know

With the college football season right around the corner, CFBDynasty has just released their new 2021 college fantasy football rankings. Chief among these lists is the highly debated quarterback position, a vital one for having a successful season in NCAA fantasy. While the list features all the top QBs in FBS, there are also sleepers that will put big-time points on the board come Saturday!
NFLfantasypros.com

Kyle Yates’s Top Sleepers for 2021 (Fantasy Football)

Sleepers are players that have a strong chance to exceed expectations to become surprise difference-makers for fantasy owners. Each year, players come out of relatively nowhere to surprise and help fantasy players win their leagues. You can check out our full 2021 Fantasy Football Sleeper Rankings where we ask experts...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: 7 bold predictions for the 2021 season

With the NFL preseason coming into its final week, that means one thing. Fantasy Football is in full swing. Leagues around the world will be having their drafts in the coming days as everyone prepares for the regular season to kick off. Fantasy Football managers are always looking for that...
NFLfantasypros.com

Joe Pisapia’s Top Sleepers for 2021 (Fantasy Football)

Sleepers are players that have a strong chance to exceed expectations to become surprise difference-makers for fantasy owners. Each year, players come out of relatively nowhere to surprise and help fantasy players win their leagues. You can check out our full 2021 Fantasy Football Sleeper Rankings where we ask experts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy