Titans' Mekhi Sargent: More opportunity against Bucs

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Sargent carried the ball 16 times for 78 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay. He also added one reception for five yards and a touchdown. Sargent once again led the team in carries and was by far the most effective back. He got work throughout the game and found the end zone on a five-yard reception for the Titans' first points of the contest. Sargent also recorded several chunk gains on the ground, including a 16-yard run as well two attempts that went for 15 yards. Sargent entered the preseason as a longshot to make the roster, but he has taken advantage of the opportunities he's been given to this point.

www.cbssports.com

