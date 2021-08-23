Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 Review

By Eric Hall
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long time coming for Psychonauts 2. Shortly after the release of the original in 2005, it felt like there were rumblings of a future entry in the planning stage. However, despite the best efforts of Double Fine head Tim Schafer, the low sales of the first game torpedoed plans for a sequel. That is until 2015, when a sequel was finally announced thanks to the then-burgeoning world of crowdfunded games. A lot has happened since then, including the acquisition of Double Fine by Microsoft, but Razputin Aquato is finally back in action.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Schafer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vending Machines#Psychonauts 2 Review#Double Fine#The Intern Program#Psi Blast#Mental Connection#Mental Projection#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesTVOvermind

What To Expect With Psychonauts 2 Before Launch

After almost 20 years of waiting, Psychonauts 2 just went gold. Every once in a while a gem shows up that makes a small splash and builds a cult following years later. Psychonauts was released in 2005 by Double Fine Productions and it was a mind-warping platformer that explored the inner depths of the consciousness. Players take control of “Raz”, a kid with advance psychic abilities that runs away from the circus to join a summer camp. This camp is full of other kids that have the same psychic powers and they’re training to become special spies called “Psychonauts.” Within the camp, there’s something mischievous afoot bubbling in the background and Raz must enter the minds of all the characters to unravel the mystery. There will be new characters introduced along with old friends that will need help.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Psychonauts 2 breaks down Raz’s Psychic Powers in latest video

Double Fine has released a new Psychonauts 2 gameplay video, this time focusing on the psychic powers main character Raz will have at his disposal. Raz retains many of his powers from the first game in the sequel. These include abilities like Levitation that allow him to roll on a ball that can reach higher areas. Then there’s the Telekensis power that allows Raz to move and throw things with his mind. There’s also several aggressive projectile attacks such as PSI-Blast and Pyro.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Video Introduces its New Characters

Fans of cult classic Psychonauts have been waiting for a sequel for a long, long time, and now that it’s finally almost here, the excitement and anticipation surrounding it are mounting by the day. Developer Double Fine Productions has been captalizing on that and regularly sharing new details on Psychonauts 2, and in a recently released video, they’ve talked a bit about the new characters that are going to be introduced in the sequel.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – Hades on PS5

On paper, Hades isn’t the type of game you would expect to be one of the highest rated video games of all time. It’s an isometric rogue-like story of Greek gods and betrayal. Yet here we are, nearly a year after it’s release and the game’s long-awaited release to PlayStation and Xbox are atop many Most Anticipated lists. The Game of the Year award winner does so much right that it’s easy to understand why.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Psychonauts 2 showcases interns in latest dev video

"In this first episode of "Basic Braining," a behind the scene peek at Psychonauts 2, we look at some of the new characters Raz will meet at Psychonauts HQ: his fellow members of the intern program!" Psychonauts 2 developers are releasing a new video series titled Basic Training, which, as...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Devs Talk About Psychic Gadgets in New Video

With Psychonauts 2 finally coming up at long last to put years of anticipation to an end, the developers at Double Fine Productions have been talking about various aspects of the game. Recently, in a newly released video, the devs spoke about a couple of the psychic gadgets you’ll be using in the game, in addition to Raz’s own abilities.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Uh oh, Halo Infinite campaign details are leaking from the tech test

Get ready to dodge spoilers for the next four months, because Halo Infinite story details have already started to leak. Players checking out the first technical test flight for Halo Infinite on PC and Xbox have datamined a slew of story details from the multiplayer-exclusive preview build, and they're already starting to appear online.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 is Now Available for PC, Switch, and PS4

Axiom Verge 2 is now available for PC (via the Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4, developer Thomas Happ Games has announced in a surprise release. While , the game was originally set for a release sometime in Q3 of this year – or tentatively this summer / fall. The previously confirmed PlayStation 5 version is coming sometime later.
Video GamesDestructoid

Hades is still fantastic on PS4 and PS5

You don’t need me to tell you that Hades rules, but here I go anyway ahead of Friday’s launch. Hades is too great of a game to be tied down to select platforms, so it’s wonderful to finally see it playable on more machines. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions aren’t here yet — they’re launching August 13 — but I was able to try Hades on PS4 and PS5 pre-release. It is, in a word, fantastic. Did you expect any different?
Video GamesComicBook

Bloodborne Developer FromSoftware Reportedly Working on PlayStation Exclusive

FromSoftware, the developers known for their work on the Dark Souls games as well as the PlayStation exclusive Bloodborne, is reportedly working on yet another PlayStation exclusive. The first details on this supposed project were shared this week from a pair of insiders who claimed to have knowledge of the exclusive. Despite what some may expect from the new game, it’s supposedly not a sequel to Bloodborne. Neither Sony nor FromSoftware have confirmed any such projects at this time, however.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Supernatural RPG Code Atma’s release date lands later this month

Agate Games is launching its new urban fantasy RPG Code Atma on August 19, and pre-registrations are officially open. The game is coming to iOS and Android devices, so be sure to head on over to the App Store and Google Play to sign up – there are freebies to win if enough of you pre-register.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Warhammer 40k Roadmap For Codex's Revealed

Games Workshop has done a solid job releasing new material for their latest edition of Warhammer 40,000. Several of these codices have already been released, covering the Drukhari and the more iconic army factions like the Adeptus Astartes and the Death Guard. But what else is coming? How long will fans have to wait? Good news, we have a road map.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Open World Games on PS4

There’s something special about open world games. Sure, they’re not for everyone, but there’s something to be said about the freedom they give us; the ability to go wherever we want and do whatever we want, in any order that takes our fancy. While we may play video games to escape from reality, we can’t resist the realistic simulation of free will that a great open world game offers. And so if you own a PS4, you might be after the best open world games available on the format.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 out now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Indie Metroidvania Axiom Verge 2 has launched on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as revealed by developer Tom Happ. The surprise came as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase last night. Though a sequel to the original 2015 action adventure, Happ says you can play the games in any order. Playing as Indra, you’ll head to Antarctica following the call of a mysterious voice. Upon discovering an alternate Earth like world, you’ll find yourself exploring the ruins of a lost civilisation.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Banjo-Kazooie Fan Remastered Trailer Shows There’s A Market Interest

When it comes to the Nintendo 64, two 3D platformers typically get brought up in conversation. The first being Mario and the second is Banjo-Kazooie. While Mario has since constantly seen new and thrilling installments put into the marketplace, Banjo-Kazooie has been dormant. This IP thrived with the first two installments, but most don’t think back to the games that came after the Nintendo 64.
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Getter Robo Arc “The Children of Destiny”

Takuma and Baku ride back to the lab with Kamui, who doesn’t like being stared at. Turns out they are all three destined and chosen by Getter. Getter has three forms so, therefore, needs three pilots. Their first test flight doesn’t go well but it could have been much worse. While fighting with some other pilots the enemy aliens invade. Will they be able to form Getter in time?
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

Hades Review (PS5)

Roguelites are almost an insult for many roguelike fans, but the procedurally generated levels that gives you infinite chances to retry and be better after each fatal failure has its own allure. Supergiant Games proved this with Hades, a game that follows the success stories of Bastion and Transistor. Is with worth escaping from hell, or should you just give up from the start?

Comments / 0

Community Policy