Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Makes first post-ejection appearance

Smith came on in relief to pitch two innings in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Rockies, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two. The 30-year-old southpaw returned to the mound for the first time since Wednesday, when he was ejected during his relief appearance against the Phillies after umpires detected a foreign substance on his glove. Smith's status remains in limbo while MLB conducts tests on the glove in an attempt to verify the umpires' assessment, but if a foreign substance is found, he would be subject to a 10-game suspension. It's unclear when MLB plans to announce its findings from the investigation of the glove.