Apple Close To Launching Higher End Mac Mini Without Intel Processor

Battery life is one of the most important features of a mobile device, especially the iPhone. That’s because Apple has never attempted to outperform its rivals. iPhones don’t have the best battery capacities, and they do not support the fastest wired or wireless charging speeds. Yet, they usually offer more than decent battery life. Apple has found ways to improve battery life without engaging in that sort of contest. Rumors say the company wants to increase the battery capacity on the iPhone 13 series. Also, Apple might make a significant change to the internal design of its iPhones that will...