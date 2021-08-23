Apple Close To Launching Higher End Mac Mini Without Intel Processor
- The Verge reports that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is exploring a new Mac Mini to replace the Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) based model as planned.
- Apple is likely to launch a high-end M1X Mac Mini in the next several months with an updated design and more ports than the current model.
- The portable desktop computer that can turn any screen into a Mac-powered smart computer will play a key role in driving the company's margins as Apple continues to tap the growing gadget splurge by consumers since the pandemic. The holiday season will be another driving factor. The margins assume immense significance as it aims to launch its 5G budget iPhone and phase out its iPhone Mini model.
- Last month the iPhone marker posted a Q2 beat driven by China and the Service segment.
- Apple's 2020 Mac Mini, with its M1 processor pitted against entry-level machines, had fewer ports than the higher-end Intel version.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.22% at $148.51 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
- Photo by StockSnap from Pixabay
