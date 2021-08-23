Cancel
EXCLUSIVE: Alfi Joins Forces With Major Programmatic Exchange For Efficient Selling Of Ads

By Vandana Singh
  • Alfi Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) has partnered with a major programmatic exchange to provide advertisers and agencies one interface to manage, schedule, and sell ads more efficiently.
  • Combining the ad exchange and Alfi’s intelligent ad platform will benefit brands and advertisers by providing a robust reporting interface, allowing them to learn better about the interaction between the target audience and ad content.
  • As a result, the delivery of ad campaigns will be better targeted based on impressions, ad spots in a loop, frequency of ads, and the impact of ads purchased via Alfi’s software.
  • As commerce becomes increasingly digitized and advertisers use technology to reach their target audiences better, the value of programmatic advertising will surpass $150 billion by the end of 2021.
  • Alfi’s advertising inventory will surpass $500 million by the end of 2022.
  • The new collaboration provides additional benefits, including improved monetization of unsold inventory via an open exchange or private marketplaces.
  • Price Action: ALF shares are up 3.31% at $9.35 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

