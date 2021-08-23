EXCLUSIVE: Alfi Joins Forces With Major Programmatic Exchange For Efficient Selling Of Ads

Participation from Industry Experts at Adobe, Autodesk, Dell Technologies, dentsu Media, GroupM, Kia Motors and more. Quantcast, the advertising technology company and creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform, announced Virtual NOVA: Simply Smarter Connections, a Quantcast premier event taking place in three regional events beginning on Tuesday, September 14 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET. The online event will feature Quantcast executives and leading brands, agencies, and publishers exploring the future of advertising and showcasing new and innovative capabilities in the Quantcast Platform.
Comments / 0