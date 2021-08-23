Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Psyched: Beckley Psytech Raises $80M, Diamond Therapeutics To Study Psilocybin Microdosing, Mydecine and Johns Hopkins Partner Up

By Natan Ponieman
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9sHP_0ba8p3JO00

Beckley Psytech Closes $80 Million Series B

Beckley Psytech announced the closing of a £58 million ($80 million) Series B raise, which will be used to further finance the company’s psilocybin and 5-MeO-DMT research into neuropsychiatric disorders.

The financing was upsized from an initial offering of $50 million and oversubscribed. This round adds to an additional $24 million raised by the company in 2020, putting its financing north of $100 million.

“As we embark on our next phase of growth, our strong syndicate of expert investors will support us in bringing much-needed innovative treatments to patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric conditions," said Cosmo Feilding Mellen, CEO of Beckley Psytech.

The money will be used to complete an ongoing Phase 1b trial, which is studying the application of low-dose psilocybin in patients suffering from SUNHA, a rare and debilitating headache condition that affects over 45,000 people in the US and Europe.

Additionally, proceeds will finance the launch of a Phase 1 clinical study on a novel formulation of intranasal 5-MeO-DMT, which the company plans to push into a Phase 2 trial, studying the formulation in patients with treatment-resistant depression.

“The funding will also support the expansion of the company’s pipeline with new, unique and proprietary psychedelic compounds,” according to a press release.

Diamond Therapeutics To Launch Psilocybin Microdosing Study

Diamond Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company in the psychedelics sector has received authorization from Health Canada to launch a clinical trial to study the effects of low doses of psilocybin in healthy volunteers.

The trials mark the launch of Diamond’s clinical program which is aimed at analyzing the benefits of sub-perceptual, non-hallucinogenic treatments with psychedelics.

Diamond’s trial will study the safety and pharmacokinetics of low doses of psilocybin in as many as 80 participants in a Phase 1 randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial.

The company is basing its hypothesis on previously conducted animal studies, which showed that low, non-hallucinogenic doses of psilocybin could hold potential for therapeutic use. Diamond stated that these findings may help unlock the use of low-dose psilocybin to treat psychiatric disorders, including anxiety and depression.

"This upcoming clinical trial will enable Diamond to gain critical clinical information that will help inform future human trials with psilocybin and other pipeline compounds," said Dr. Edward Sellers, chair of Diamond's scientific advisory board.

Diamond expressed plans to continue this research with a Phase 2 trial to investigate the efficacy of low-dose psilocybin in treating anxiety, which is the most common mental health disorder in the U.S. and causes moderate to severe disability in over 50% of sufferers.

Mydecine Innovations Inks Deal With Johns Hopkins University To Undertake Psychedelics Research Into Smoking Cessation

Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) has signed a five-year research agreement with Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, to study the application of psychedelics molecules and therapies in smoking cessation.

The research will be led by Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins.

The deal will allow Johns Hopkins and Mydecine to collaborate their efforts to advance research on novel psychedelic therapies to treat mental health and addiction disorders.

“Despite the recent attention to opiate and dependence on other illicit substances, we sometimes forget about the incredible burden that nicotine dependence has on our societies,” said Dr. Rakesh Jetly, chief medical officer at Mydecine.

The Milestone Round:

Silo Wellness Inc. (Canadian: SILO) (OTCQB:SILFF) announced a $3 million agreement with Texas-based One Light Enterprises LLC for the sale and distribution of Silo’s Marley One branded mushroom products across 47 U.S. states.

Core One Labs Inc. (Canadian: COOL) (OTC:CLABF) has acquired Frontier Mycology Corp., a news and e-commerce site focused on functional mushrooms.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
68K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Clinical Study#Diamonds#Microdosing#Johns Hopkins Partner#Sunha#Health Canada#Mycof#School Of Medicine#Canadian#Silff#One Light Enterprises Llc#Silo#Core One Labs Inc#Clabf#Frontier Mycology Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Williams-Sonoma

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

VMware: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) fell 3.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share fell 3.31% over the past year to $1.75, which beat the estimate of $1.64. Revenue of $3,138,000,000 rose by 9.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,100,000,000. Guidance. Earnings guidance...
Businessmicrodose.buzz

Mydecine Partners with Johns Hopkins: A Closer Look

The psychedelic pioneers at Mydecine Innovations Group have just signed a 5-year partnership with the prestigious research institute at Johns Hopkins University. The goal of the collaboration will be to advance their psychedelic-based research into cigarette cessation in tobacco smokers. The study will be led by Dr. Matthew Johnson, a prominent researcher in the field who was president of the Psychopharmacology and Substance Abuse Division of the American Psychological Association.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

PharmaDrug Strikes Deal With Johns Hopkins University For A Clinical Trial Into Psychedelic DMT

On Wednesday, PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE:PHRX) (OTC:LMLLF), a company researching DMT and other psychedelics for medical purposes, announced a new clinical trial agreement with Johns Hopkins University, one of the leading research institutions in the space. The research will encompass a clinical study comparing the psychological and neural effects of N,N-dimethyltryptamine...
Posted by
Benzinga

National Institute On Drug Abuse To Research Ayahuasca's Active Ingredient DMT In Partnership With Psilera Inc.

Psilera Inc., a Florida-based biotech company specializing in the psychedelics sector, announced a “research and development agreement” with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) for the launch of a series of preclinical studies on Psilera’s psychedelic drug pipeline. The pipeline includes an intranasal formulation of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), the active...
ScienceWTGS

Study: COVID riskier for heart than Pfizer vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) — A study from Israel says COVID-19 carries a far higher risk of heart inflammation than Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Researchers in Tel Aviv estimate there were three cases for every 100,000 people vaccinated with the Pfizer shot. But risk of it was 11 per 100,000 in people who were infected with the virus.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

MindMed Teams Up With Forian To Improve Real-World Evidence Data To Help Psychiatric Patients

Psychedelics-focused medicines company Mind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD), (NEO: MMED) announced Tuesday that it has teamed up with Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA), a provider of evidence-based support for more comprehensive clinical and commercial decision-making. MindMed and Forian will collaborate to develop best practices for using real-world evidence ("RWE") information to help improve...
ScienceCornell University

Weill Cornell awarded $28.5M grant to lead HIV cure research

Weill Cornell Medicine has been awarded a five-year, $28.5 million Martin Delaney Collaboratory grant from the National Institutes of Health to lead a multi-institutional effort aimed at finding a cure for HIV. HIV remains a top global health concern, with nearly 38 million people worldwide infected with the virus, and...
Cancerbirminghamnews.net

Study finds therapeutic targets in canine brain tumours

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): High-grade gliomas, or brain tumours, in dogs contain more immune cells associated with suppressing immune response than low-grade gliomas, as per the findings of a new study. The work, which was published in the journal Veterinary Pathology, is the most extensive examination of immune cell...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Sparks Innovation

Author John Steinbeck once said, “Ideas are like rabbits. You get a couple and learn how to handle them, and pretty soon you have a dozen.” At Johns Hopkins University, there is no shortage of new ideas, but success requires the right environment to nurture those ideas into the revolutionary products and solutions we depend on to address the world’s most pressing problems. Johns Hopkins University is a unique ecosystem for innovation, and Carey Business School is the right place for business leaders eager to cultivate new ideas.
ScienceNewswise

Albert Einstein College of Medicine and City University of New York Researchers Receive $14.5 Million NIH Grant to Lead HIV Studies in Central Africa

Newswise — August 24, 2021—(BRONX, NY)—Researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) have been awarded a five-year, $14.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to continue leading and expand their research on HIV treatment and care in five Central African nations.
Public HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

UMass Lowell to test COVID-19 diagnostic methods

UMass Lowell researchers and students will help evaluate the effectiveness of new, rapid methods to diagnose COVID-19 through a program overseen by the National Institutes of Health. The NIH awarded $935,000 to UMass Lowell's Solomont School of Nursing for the project as part of the federal agency's Rapid Acceleration of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy