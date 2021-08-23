Cancel
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: 3 things we learned in preseason Game No. 2

By Nick Bailey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders squeaked out a win on the road against the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 on a missed two-point conversion. This Las Vegas Raiders second preseason game was a culmination of a week-long joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams that was marred by brawls, causing Jon Gruden to end practice early on Thursday. But this Saturday night, a 17-16 win against Los Angeles, belonged to one person, and one person only Nate Hobbs.

