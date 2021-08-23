Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: 3 things we learned in preseason Game No. 2

Although a scrimmage at practice does not tell all, there is a lot of things to take from the Raiders scrimmage against the Rams on Wednesday morning. The Las Vegas Raiders faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in a scrimmage on Wednesday, but at times, it appeared to be more than that, as there were multiple fights and issues within the day. With that being said, it was clear that both teams were playing hard, and both teams were taking the scrimmage very seriously.