Letter to the editor: Support for Mark Goetz appreciated

To the community: Our son, Mark Goetz, competed in the 121st USGA Amateur Championship hosted by Oakmont Country Club on Aug. 9-15. Many of you were there in person to support him, while others followed his progress virtually. With the excitement that came from finishing as a medalist in the stroke play session, to the solitude that ensued after the loss during match play, you provided continued support. That esprit de corps made a difference to us and Mark in so many ways. We express our heartfelt gratitude for your support and friendship.