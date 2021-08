The South Korean central bank, the Bank of Korea (BOK), has officially begun testing its prototype of digital KRW. The bank has decided to carry out a two-stage central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot, with the first stage running from this week until June next year, tasked with testing focus on tech feasibility and utility. The BOK will then follow this up with a second set of tests to address privacy-related issues and explore possible further usage cases, such as cross-border remittances.