GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Halee Reding is hoping for at least one full year of normalcy during her college career. During her freshman year at Grand Valley State University, she had to leave campus early due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Her sophomore year was also disrupted by COVID-19, after GVSU issued a two-week stay-home order for students, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer temporarily banned in-person learning for all colleges in Michigan.