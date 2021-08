Gold markets have fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday to show signs of hesitation near the 200 day EMA. This is where the massive selling had started, and it is worth noting that we have pulled back from here again. If we break down below the Monday candlestick, I think that opens up a move down towards the $1750 level. That is an area that has been important more than once, and therefore it makes a nice target. If we can break down below the $1750 level, gold will almost certainly test the $1680 level yet again.