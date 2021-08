Colorful, delicious vegetables are at their peak in August and September. Find plenty of fresh vegetables at the Saturday morning Farmer’s Market this time of year. Any vegetable can be a delicious addition to a healthful summer meal. However, nutrition experts at K-State Research and Extension urge us to “eat the rainbow” to get the benefits provided by a wide variety of colorful vegetables. Don’t get stuck in a vegetable rut! Move beyond a few family favorites to include many different colors, flavors and textures of summer vegetables. Here are a few ideas to get you started: