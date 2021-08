In the space of a year, society has transformed beyond recognition because of COVID-19 and cloud-first for most organizations is now an imperative. To this point, by the end of 2021, 67 percent of all enterprise infrastructure will be cloud-based. But what does this mean for organizational culture, will it change -- and should it change? After all, now cloud adoption is greater than just the IT department. Whether it be a heavier reliance on the accounting team, closer collaboration with the business teams, or better information sharing with the internal IT team, cloud changes the dynamics of team interactions.