The Racers are coming back to campus ready to start a new school year. Around 400 students from around 40 different states moved on to the University of Northwestern Ohio’s campus on Friday. They are all part of the College of Applied Technologies, which includes high-performance motorsports, auto and diesel programs, and robotic technologies. Last year, UNOH had to find ways to adapt some of their hands-on programs because of the pandemic, but starting this new school year, university officials are hoping the students can the most of their experience.