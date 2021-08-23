Cancel
Maui County, HI

Wind Advisory issued for Lanai Leeward, Lanai Mauka, Lanai South, Lanai Windward by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 03:02:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 12:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward GUSTY WINDS WILL ACCOMPANY A GALE LOW AS IT MOVES FROM EAST TO WEST ACROSS THE WESTERN ISLANDS WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST TODAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected. * WHERE...Molokai and Lanai. * WHEN...Until noon HST today. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds across Molokai and Lanai will be highly variable this morning. Periods of light and variable winds may be interrupted by brief periods of much stronger wind gusts.

alerts.weather.gov

