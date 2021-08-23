Gather Around The Table For a Conversation and Peek at the Latest Developments of the Upcoming Attraction Inspired By ‘The Princess and the Frog’

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Anthony Armenia. Last year, we announced that Imagineers are developing an all-new attraction coming to both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort inspired by the fan-favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog.” With the kick off of World Princess Week, celebrating the characteristics these Disney heroes inspire in fans all around the world, we are thrilled to share the latest developments in this exciting new chapter for Tiana and her friends!