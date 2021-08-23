Wind Advisory issued for Kauai East, Kauai Mountains, Kauai North, Kauai South by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 22:48:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Niihau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Kauai and Niihau. * WHEN...Through tonight. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.