Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kauai County, HI

Wind Advisory issued for Kauai East, Kauai Mountains, Kauai North, Kauai South by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 22:48:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Niihau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Kauai and Niihau. * WHEN...Through tonight. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kauai County, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Extreme Weather#Wind Advisory#Niihau Wind Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Middle EastPosted by
CNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

Here are the groups vying for power in Afghanistan. After the frantic evacuation effort in Kabul and the bombing attacks at the airport on Thursday, what is becoming painfully clear is that we have no idea what will happen in Afghanistan when US forces leave at the end of the month.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy