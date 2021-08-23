Exclusive: Mortgage co-op invests in Orlando startup Home Lending Pal

Diversity is a longstanding issue in the entrepreneurship and startup worlds, especially when it comes to funded businesses. For example, a study by business data site Crunchbase found only 2.4% of venture funds invested in U.S. companies between 2015 and August 2020 went to Black or Latino founders. That means they are seriously underrepresented since 13.4% of Americans are Black and 18.5% are Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census data.