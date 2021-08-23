Cancel
Orlando, FL

Exclusive: Mortgage co-op invests in Orlando startup Home Lending Pal

By Alex Soderstrom
Orlando Business Journal
 3 days ago
An Orlando tech firm focused on removing bias from the mortgage lending process just scored $2.2 million in a pre-Series A fundraising round. Home Lending Pal Inc.’s latest investment round was led by San Diego-based The Mortgage Collaborative, a network of mortgage firms, banks and credit unions. The funding sustains Home Lending Pal as it gears up for a larger Series A round and gives the company access to prominent lenders.

www.bizjournals.com

Orlando Business Journal

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando
