Exclusive: Mortgage co-op invests in Orlando startup Home Lending Pal
An Orlando tech firm focused on removing bias from the mortgage lending process just scored $2.2 million in a pre-Series A fundraising round. Home Lending Pal Inc.’s latest investment round was led by San Diego-based The Mortgage Collaborative, a network of mortgage firms, banks and credit unions. The funding sustains Home Lending Pal as it gears up for a larger Series A round and gives the company access to prominent lenders.www.bizjournals.com
