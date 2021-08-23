Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flood Advisory issued for Fairfield by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 09:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fairfield The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 903 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain capable of causing urban, small stream, and poor drainage flooding. Between 1/2 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bridgeport, Milford, Shelton, Newtown, Fairfield, Stratford, Trumbull, Westport, Monroe, Bethel, Weston, Redding and Easton.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Newtown#Heavy Rain#Weather#Westport#Flood Advisory#Doppler
Related
Middle EastPosted by
CNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

Here are the groups vying for power in Afghanistan. After the frantic evacuation effort in Kabul and the bombing attacks at the airport on Thursday, what is becoming painfully clear is that we have no idea what will happen in Afghanistan when US forces leave at the end of the month.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy