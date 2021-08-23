Wind Advisory issued for Central Oahu, East Honolulu, Ewa Plain, Honolulu Metro by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:28:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Central Oahu; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Koolau Leeward; Koolau Windward; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected. * WHERE...Oahu...mainly over northern areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.