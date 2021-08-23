Monday, Aug. 23: ABC Rides the Waves With ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Competition

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. It’s time to return to Bachelor Nation’s favorite beach as a new batch of sexy singles make their way to paradise in hopes for a second — or third — chance at love. With the resort officially open, former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes are ready to find their match while living together in a tropical oasis in Mexico. Twenty-three hopefuls kick off their journeys on day one, but will additional arrivals get in the way of their search for love? Returning to his post as everyone’s favorite bartender, Wells Adams also adds master of rose ceremonies to his duties and will be joined throughout the season by a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess.