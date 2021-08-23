Cancel
Monday, Aug. 23: ABC Rides the Waves With ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Competition

By Channel Guide Staff
channelguidemag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Fourteen up-and-coming surfers train and live together at the World Surf League’s (WSL) state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, powered by Kelly Slater’s human-made wave technology, in the hope of winning $100,000 and the opportunity to compete on the WSL Championship Tour. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer hosts the surf competition series with sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the iconic voice of professional surfer Joe Turpel serving as commentators. Eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater is the lead consultant and also serves as a special correspondent on the series premiere.

