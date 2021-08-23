Pay ‘critical retail’ workers like the essential ones they are | Opinion

How has the Midwest retail market weathered the pandemic?. Really well, overall. While pandemic-related closures still caused difficulty for tenants, Midwestern retailers fared much better than their coastal counterparts who experienced lengthier lockdowns and tighter restrictions. Another possible benefit to tenants in the central part of the country is a lower expense load – in the form of lower property taxes and rental rates – which might have offered these businesses a small counterbalance against revenue losses. In 2021 and beyond, I expect we’ll see retailers in the region return to a growth mindset. We are currently working on a number of net lease projects in the Midwest – national retailers in the home improvement sector and QSR space are committing to new store openings, and we’re working on grocery stores undergoing significant lease extensions and remodels of existing stores.