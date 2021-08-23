Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pay ‘critical retail’ workers like the essential ones they are | Opinion

By Albert B. Kelly
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was flipping through the TV channels recently when I came across a program segment about that new category of employee known as the “essential worker.”. A person who was being interviewed was making the point that prior to the global pandemic, the idea of the “essential worker” was not part of the culture. Thinking about this, I had to concede the point. Prior to 2020, if we did think about “essential workers,” it was usually in the context of a snowstorm and who might have reason to be out driving around in it.

www.nj.com

Comments / 1

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
145K+
Followers
67K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Icu#South Jersey Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
BusinessFOXBusiness

Lululemon hiring 8,000 workers, hiking pay

Lululemon Athletica inc. is instituting pay hikes for the majority of its employees as part of a push to boost its workforce ahead of the holiday season. Starting Friday, the high-end athletic apparel company will raise its minimum base pay for the majority of its store and Guest Education Centre employees across North America to $15 or $17 per hour, the Vancouver-based company said.
EconomyMac Observer

Most Workers Are Open to Pay Cuts to Stay Home

Tech companies have been trying to get their employees back in the office. Apple announced a controversial policy that would require its workers to report to the office at least three days each week. Cupertino did delay that move until January 2022, at the earliest. However, a recent survey suggests that the majority of American workers are open to taking a pay cut to be able to keep working from home.
Labor Issuessnjtoday.com

Essential Workers and Minimum Wage

As I was flipping through the dial recently, I came across a program about that new category of employee known as the “essential worker.” The speaker was making the point that prior to the pandemic, the “essential worker” was not really part of the culture. I had to concede the point. Prior to 2020, if we thought about “essential workers,” it was in the context of a snowstorm and who could be on the roads.
Labor Issuescommonwealthmagazine.org

Human service workers deserve better pay

HUMAN SERVICES professionals were among the essential workers as the COVID-19 pandemic bore down on our region and nation a little over a year ago. These employees, who care for some of our Commonwealth’s most vulnerable residents, were unable to work remotely or transition to Zoom meetings. Those working in...
AdvocacySouthwest Times Record

Mercy increasing workers' pay, starting wages

Mercy will increase the starting wage for its employees across its multistate footprint, according to a news release. The $18 million annual commitment will raise more than 6,000 employees' pay and the starting minimum wage for new hires to $15 an hour. The increase will be implemented on Sept. 19,...
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Rich Gulla: These workers were always essential

WITH THE SUMMER winding down and the new COVID-19 variant rearing its’ ugly head, I started to wonder how this would get better and how things have changed. COVID 19 has taught us many things, but I think what’s most important is that the way things have always been done doesn’t need to be the way things always have to be.
Small Businessmarketplace.org

Workers want better pay and incentives, and businesses are responding

A new report out Tuesday from the marketing and sales tracking platform Salesforce gives a sense of just how hard it’s been for small businesses to attract new hires. They’re offering everything from bonuses to flexible work schedules. And, almost a third of businesses surveyed say that they’ve increased wages significantly. That can be hard on those businesses, but as some economists point out, it’s also a signal that there’s not so much a shortage of labor, but more a shortage of well-paying jobs.
Retailrejournals.com

The Midwest’s essential retail recovery: Q&A with Anne Perrault, Director at Stan Johnson Company

How has the Midwest retail market weathered the pandemic?. Really well, overall. While pandemic-related closures still caused difficulty for tenants, Midwestern retailers fared much better than their coastal counterparts who experienced lengthier lockdowns and tighter restrictions. Another possible benefit to tenants in the central part of the country is a lower expense load – in the form of lower property taxes and rental rates – which might have offered these businesses a small counterbalance against revenue losses. In 2021 and beyond, I expect we’ll see retailers in the region return to a growth mindset. We are currently working on a number of net lease projects in the Midwest – national retailers in the home improvement sector and QSR space are committing to new store openings, and we’re working on grocery stores undergoing significant lease extensions and remodels of existing stores.
RetailRetail Wire

Does retail have a problem with how it recruits and hires workers?

After years of underinvesting in people, human resources (HR) and hiring systems, much of the retail industry now finds itself scrambling to find, qualify, hire and on-board new employees who have plenty of other job options, including those as independent contractors. America’s workforce, which appears to have been permanently changed...
IndustryWKBW-TV

More businesses are requiring proof of vaccination for employees and patrons. Is it legal?

More businesses are considering requiring vaccines for employees and or patrons. For some business owners, the decision was made months ago. “It only just seemed like the logical, reasonable, prudent thing to do was require vaccines because that is how we were going to get the economy and particularly the service industry back in business,” Marshall Smith, the owner of Bar Max, said.
U.S. Politicsfox35orlando.com

Employers charging unvaccinated workers higher health care costs, consultants find

Businesses mandate vaccines, implement new polices amid delta variant surge, White House says. During a White House COVID-19 briefing, Jeffrey Zients highlighted companies and businesses that are increasing vaccination mandates and implementing new policies and initiatives to help slow the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Mercer, a major...
Burlington, MAWicked Local

When will workers return to restaurant, retail jobs?

As COVID vaccines allow for more businesses to return to relatively normal operations, the state-wide labor shortage has meant some industries --retail, hospitality and restaurants chief among them-- are still struggling to return to a sense of normalcy. As of July, the state unemployment rate was about 4.9%, down from...
Businesstlnt.com

Why Did Google Cut Pay for Remote Workers?

On episode 76 of The HR Famous Podcast, longtime HR leaders (and friends) Tim Sackett, Kris Dunn, and Jessica Lee come together to discuss back-to-school season, Google’s new internal calculator for pay cuts, and secretly working two remote jobs. Listen (click this link if you don’t see the player) and...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Worker shortage hits critical levels in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A shortage of workers has reached a critical stage in level in St. Louis. Restaurants and coffee shops, for example, have had to close when they’re supposed to be open because they don’t have the staff to cover their shifts. STL Design & Build/Windows Direct has...
vanalstyneleader.com

Dollar General closes after employees contract COVID

Last week, a local store temporarily closed its doors due to COVID. On Aug. 19, Dollar General’s corporate public relations department confirmed that the store at 901 Texana Street had temporary closed because multiple employees had tested positive for the virus. The company policy prohibits employees who have the virus...

Comments / 1

Community Policy