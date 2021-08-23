Community meetings in the San Fernando Valley, Aug. 23-30

Community meetings bring people together for exchange of ideas and memorable shared experiences. Here’s a sampling of meetings in the San Fernando Valley. Wings Over Wendy’s: Veterans of all services and ages, and their supporters, meet from 8:30-11 a.m. every Monday of the month. Guest speakers scheduled for meetings. Currently, the group is also offering the meetings on Zoom. Location, 7401 Shoup Ave., West Hills. Contact Ed Reynolds for the Zoom link, ID and password and other information. 818-884-4013.