Review: Hilarious and Surreal, Psychonauts 2 Was Worth the Wait
As a kid, I played many LucasArts games, so I had an early introduction to the works and humor of Tim Schafer. He left LucasArts over 20 years ago and formed Double Fine Studios, known for their debut title, Psychonauts. A surreal platformer with a strange sense of humor, it became a cult classic. Fans have been clamoring for more ever since, and except for the brief (but savory) morsel that was In the Rhombus of Ruin, we haven’t been able to catch up with Raz, Sasha, Mia, Liili, and Ford Cruller in a full blown adventure since 2005—but the wait was worth it.thirdcoastreview.com
