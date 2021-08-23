Danton Barto, UofM football legend, dies from COVID-19, former teammate says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former University of Memphis linebacker Danton Barto, 50, has died from COVID-19, according to a former teammate.

Barto was a letter winner for the Tigers football team from 1990-1993, according to UofM Athletics.

He was named All-South Independent Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 and leading Memphis with four interceptions, the school said.

He was inducted into the M-Club Hall of Fame in the Class of 2007.

He took over as the head coach of the AFL’s Las Vegas Gladiators for their 2007 season and served as an NFL scout for the St. Louis Rams, according to UofM Athletics.

Barto also spent five years playing professional football in the CFL and AFL.

Barto was a native of Niceville, Florida, according to UofM Athletics.

