If you have unvaccinated kids, act like ‘nobody in household’ is vaccinated, experts urge — and more back-to-school advice

By Hannah Furfaro
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus cases in Washington are nearing peaks not seen in six months — and for parents readying for a new school year, navigating the path back to classrooms is suddenly fraught with tough questions. Will safety measures like masking and ventilation be enough to curb classroom outbreaks? How might the...

Comments / 4

 

Washington State

Tacoma mom explains why her family is uncomfortable receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — As parents in Washington state get ready to send their kids back to school, many are preparing themselves for the unknown. Some parents are worried about what protocols will be changed or added in schools when students return to in-person learning. This includes Tacoma parent Maile Smith, who does not feel comfortable vaccinating her teenaged son against COVID-19.
Kids

If you say any of these 5 things to kids, stop immediately

I get a lot wrong as a parent and I say or do things I look back on later and feel awful about. So it's a bit rich of me to write this when I'm just winging it like everyone else; but these five phrases really rile me up and I'm writing about it anyway.
Public Health
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
Public Health
NBC News

Unvaccinated Americans not changing their behavior, report finds

Unvaccinated Americans believe the vaccines are more dangerous than Covid-19, while vaccinated Americans believe the delta variant is worrisome enough that they continue to mask in public and avoid large gatherings. And even though almost 165 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated and the delta variant is raging across the country, the percentage of U.S. adults who say they oppose the Covid vaccines has remained unchanged since December, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Washington State
Fox News

Washington public school requires student athletes to wear tracking monitors to trace COVID

A public high school in Washington state is requiring some student-athletes and coaches to wear tracking devices on their wrists to trace COVID-19 during practices. "It’s just one more thing they’re doing to the kids through this whole covid thing," father of two students at Eatonville High School, Jason Ostendorf, told The News Tribune. "The vaccine, now be tracked when you’re at practice. Where does this end? I feel like this is an experiment on our kids to see how much we can put them through before they start breaking."
Posted by
CBS Denver

Doctor At Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children Has Advice For Parents About Delta Variant As Kids Head Back To School

(CBS4) – Colorado is seeing a rise in COVID cases as the delta variant becomes the most dominant strain in our state. As kids get ready to head back to school, parents may be wondering how it’s affecting them. Dr. Reginald Washington, the Chief Medical Officer of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children warns the delta variant appears to be more transmissible than the original strain. “In addition, it does appear to be a little more serious as far as symptoms are concerned. We’re seeing a slight increase throughout the country from children who have the new variant being admitted to the hospital.” Washington says parents with children 12 and older should get their kids vaccinated. For those too young to get the shot, he recommends frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask. He also says parents need to make sure to keep their kids home if they are sick. “The symptoms of COVID in children very much resemble the symptoms of flu: fever, chills, respiratory issues, headaches and some gastrointestinal symptoms,” said Washington. “If your child is running a fever for more than a day or two or their symptoms progress, we would strongly encourage them to seek medical advice.”
Pharmaceuticals

Skipping Out on The Second Dose Adds to The “Pandemic of The Unvaccinated”

The second wave of COVID-19 has been filled uncertainty and unpredictability of the virus itself. However, we’ve had plenty of opportunities to avoid preventable downfalls. The two-dose mRNA vaccines have been confirmed to be highly effective at preventing infection, illness, and hospitalization, even from the now prevalent Delta variant according to vaccine health officials pointing to emerging research.
Kids

On Her Deathbed, Unvaccinated Mom Urged Her Four Kids to Get Vaccinated

Four Texas children are now orphans after their parents – who opposed vaccines – died of COVID-19. Just before Lydia Rodriguez, 42, was put on a ventilator she made a final request. “Please make sure my kids get vaccinated,” she told her sister. Rodriguez’s vaccine hesitancy broke down after she...

Comments / 4

