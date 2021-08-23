Cancel
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 Review

By Tom Marks
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may have been 16 years since the first Psychonauts came out for us, but for Raz and his friends it’s only been a couple days. Psychonauts 2 picks up right where the 2005 original (and 2017 VR follow-up The Rhombus of Ruin) left off, and it does so in a way that feels fresh and modern while still maintaining everything that made its predecessor so special – from its strange but lovable characters to the fantastical mental worlds inside their heads. Sure, it’s brought a little bit of that clunky mid-2000s platforming along with it too, but even with a few rough edges Psychonauts 2 is pretty much everything I could have hoped for from this long-awaited sequel.

PC Gamer

Uh oh, Halo Infinite campaign details are leaking from the tech test

Get ready to dodge spoilers for the next four months, because Halo Infinite story details have already started to leak. Players checking out the first technical test flight for Halo Infinite on PC and Xbox have datamined a slew of story details from the multiplayer-exclusive preview build, and they're already starting to appear online.

