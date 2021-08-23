Cancel
Baked whole flounder with herb butter is a 30-minute dinner worth repeating

By Ann Maloney
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you tend to overthink things? I know I do sometimes. This simple recipe for baked flounder is the perfect example of how sometimes the easiest path is the answer. If you’ve ever been intimidated by cooking whole fish, this recipe might just strip away any trepidation. In her upcoming cookbook, “How to Cook,” Darina Allen calls this method a “master” recipe because it can be applied to cooking a variety of whole flat fish, including the flounder I used here. (She recommends that you also try it with Dover sole, lemon sole, halibut, brill or turbot. You can leave the head on or remove it.)

