Take the plunge and try a water aerobics class

A recent survey reports that the average American spends two hours every single day lounging on their sofa of choice. Even more striking: a staggering 61% of respondents say their couch has become their "new best friend" ever since COVID-19 arrived, which forced us all indoors. Now, there's nothing wrong with some rest and relaxation, but it's so important for everyone to get up and get moving on a daily basis. There's no easier way to accomplish that than going for a walk. Moreover, while regular physical activity is advisable at any age, it's an absolute non-negotiable past one's 60th birthday.