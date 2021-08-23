Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Take the plunge and try a water aerobics class

By Koelsch Communities
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActive Aging is weekly series that provides wellness tips and creative living ideas for the active aging lifestyle. Water aerobics is a fun way for aging adults to stay active and fit. It’s also easier on your joints than doing a traditional gym workout and can even relieve nagging arthritis pain. If you’ve thought about taking a class but have held off on taking the plunge, then dive into this guide to find out more about water aerobics and the benefits of exercising in the pool.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerobic Exercise#Water Aerobics#Calories#Active Aging#Koelsch Communities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
Fitnessglamourmagazine.co.uk

Are you a shower-skipper? This is what happens to your body when you 'forget' to wash after a workout (or any sweaty event)

For many of us, one of the great benefits of working from home is that we have more time to exercise. Without any dastardly commutes to navigate, our mornings can be spent doing anything from HIIT, to taking the dog for an extra loop around the block. But before we plonk ourselves down in front of our laptops, there's often one vital step we've already missed.
Weight LossSignalsAZ

How to Keep Your Muscles Strong as You Get Older

You see how people slow down as they get older. They walk cautiously. They struggle to get up from a chair. They look at a flight of stairs with trepidation. The problem? In many cases, they’ve lost muscle mass. So, they simply aren’t as strong as they used to be.
WorkoutsPopSugar

12-Minute Express Cardio and Abs Workout With Kayla Itsines

If you only have a little bit of time in your day to work out, this is the video for you! Focusing on cardio and abs, Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines will have you breaking a sweat in less than 15 minutes. This workout includes a combination of isometric and dynamic...
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Weightlifting, Squats and Hemorrhoids

Squats are one of the best exercises for targeting the largest muscles in the body. But if you use too much weight or lift with improper form or breath, squats can also trigger hemorrhoids. The good news? With a few modifications, you can still include squats in your overall workout plan.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

One Secret Trick for Getting a Lean Body Without Trying So Hard

Whether your body goals include gaining lean muscle mass and burning fat, getting big and ripped, or simply losing weight, one of the worst things you can possibly do is to maintain a negative mindset throughout your process. After all, if your ultimate goal is to "fix" yourself—and you obsessively focus on the negatives while losing sight of the larger, positive goal—you're hobbling your chances of success.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

What a Daily Walking Habit Does to Your Body After 60, Says Science

A recent survey reports that the average American spends two hours every single day lounging on their sofa of choice. Even more striking: a staggering 61% of respondents say their couch has become their "new best friend" ever since COVID-19 arrived, which forced us all indoors. Now, there's nothing wrong with some rest and relaxation, but it's so important for everyone to get up and get moving on a daily basis. There's no easier way to accomplish that than going for a walk. Moreover, while regular physical activity is advisable at any age, it's an absolute non-negotiable past one's 60th birthday.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Morning Exercises You Should Skip After 60, Say Fitness Experts

As we've reported time and again at ETNT Mind+Body, when you reach your 50s, 60s, and beyond, it's important to ramp up your exercise, and one of the best things you can possibly do to counter the inexorable loss of muscle mass and mobility you experience while aging is to embrace strength training. Also, if you shifted your exercise to the morning hours, it can do wonders for your health, your mood, your productivity, and even your lifespan.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Doing This Exercise for 20 Minutes Reduces Inflammation, Says Study

Our bodies have such a complicated—if not dysfunctional—relationship with inflammation. Sure, we love it when inflammation—the natural process by which red blood cells and the immune system react to protect the body—gets to work keeping us healthy and repairing damaged tissue. But we hate it when it becomes too much a good thing, and hangs out in the body far longer than necessary. Referred to as chronic inflammation, it's when your immune system can end up attacking perfectly healthy tissue and cells out of confusion.
Workoutsboxrox.com

Extreme Power and Muscle Building Deadlift Workouts for CrossFit Athletes

These Muscle Building Deadlift Workouts are the perfect way to build full body power and strength. Muscle Building Deadlift Workouts for CrossFit Athletes. There are many versions of the deadlift out there. Deadlift variations include:. Normal Deadlift. Romanian Deadlift. Sumo Deadlift. Deadstop Deadlift. Dumbbell Deadlift. Single Leg Deadlifts. Deficit Deadlift.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

These 2 Exercises Are the Keys to a Leaner Body Fast, Say Experts

While we're major proponents of strength training here at ETNT Mind+Body, we're also major proponents of simply mixing up your routine and trying all sorts of things. After all, as we've reported in the past, one of the surefire ways you'll slack on your workouts is by doing the same workout over and over. Whether you're doing different exercises on different days, mixing up your daily runs by adding different intensities and supplemental exercises, or simply trying new sports (golf, anyone?), keeping your workouts fun and fresh is paramount.
Workoutsboxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
Workoutsboxrox.com

8 EMOM Back Workouts to Forge Strength, Muscle and Skill for CrossFit Athletes

These EMOM Back Workouts will help to build better strength and power withing varying CrossFit contexes. Control and execute gymnastic movements such as muscle ups. Help stabilise all overhead pressing and balancing movements. Support your spine and protect you from injury. Maintain good posture. Enable you to lift more (and...
Workoutssevernaparkvoice.com

Aerobic Exercise: How To Do It Right

Have you been told that you need to do aerobic exercise? What does that mean? How do you know if you are doing enough?. Aerobic exercise involves getting your heart beating faster and getting oxygenated blood flowing around your body. As a result, you breathe faster and your heart rate speeds up. Over time, this strengthens your heart and lungs, decreases your blood pressure, and makes you more alert and focused.
Weight LossWebMD

What I've Learned About Weightlifting With Type 2

When you consider improving your diabetes care, what comes to mind?. Perhaps you’re thinking about losing some weight, getting extra cardio, watching your carb intake, or tracking your blood glucose readings with more care. You may already be taking your meds according to schedule and paying closer attention to your cholesterol and triglyceride readings.
Workoutsfoxwilmington.com

Get Fit With 6: Water aerobics offers exercises with less stress on the body

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Water aerobics is a low-impact exercise that offers cardio, toning, and strengthening with less stress on the body. “You really have to come to the pool to understand water resistance. When you’re in water, chest deep, you’re only 50 percent of your body weight. So, anyone who has issues on land at our age gets in the water and can move. It’s a wonderful thing,” said Joan Miller, water aerobics instructor at the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy