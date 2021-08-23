Take the plunge and try a water aerobics class
Active Aging is weekly series that provides wellness tips and creative living ideas for the active aging lifestyle. Water aerobics is a fun way for aging adults to stay active and fit. It’s also easier on your joints than doing a traditional gym workout and can even relieve nagging arthritis pain. If you’ve thought about taking a class but have held off on taking the plunge, then dive into this guide to find out more about water aerobics and the benefits of exercising in the pool.www.seattletimes.com
