How a physician learned to stop reacting to overnight calls

By Victoria Silas, MD
KevinMD.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m currently reading What Happened to You by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, MD, PhD, and being reminded that I react rather than respond when I am in a trauma activation. When that happens, I don’t have access to higher cortical functions like critical thinking. And as Gabor Mate, MD, would say, I don’t respond to what’s happening; I respond to my perceptions of what’s happening. And actually, I don’t respond at all. I react.

