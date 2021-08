Have you ever wanted to race in the first-person view? What about wanting to race the depths of the 80s Internet? What type of tracks would you see yourself racing on? Would there be music that would add that next level of realism? For me, if being able to race in the depths of the Internet would be an option in the 80s, I think I would have to go with some of the classics from that time or even some synthwave electronic music racing around the tracks, but in doing so, would there be any form of danger to worry about? As we move further and further with technology, it makes me really start to think anything could happen. So does developer Entalto Studios shows us what it’s like to race on in a neon world? Let’s find out with NeonHat for the PlayStation VR.