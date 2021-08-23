Psychonauts 2: The First 18 Minutes On Xbox Series X (4K 60FPS)
Check out the first 18 minutes of Psychonauts 2 in 4K 60 FPS on Xbox Series X! In Psychonauts 2, you play as Raz in a new 3D action-adventure world. No longer a student, Raz is now a member of the Psychonauts, and he's trying to solve the mystery of who is behind the kidnapping of Lili's dad and leader of the Psychonauts, Truman Zanotto. All of Raz's powers return, including Levitation, Telekenesis, Pyrokenesis, and more. Also returning are characters such as Sasha Nein, Milla Vodello, and Lili Zanotto.www.ign.com
