Psychonauts 2: The First 18 Minutes On Xbox Series X (4K 60FPS)

Playground Games has been showing off Forza Horizon 5 during their live streams and today we're happy to share some provided direct feed gameplay from the Xbox Series X. Provided from Playground without commentary we get our first high-quality look at gameplay featuring the Full Forza Horizon 5 map, a look at the customization options and the reveal of the 2020 Toyota Supra. Then they transitioned to a look at the Mulge Town Scramble Race that features a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X GSR. Forza Horizon 5 on the Xbox Series X will run at 4K 30FPS with options for a 60fps mode, but while the provided footage that Playground has sent out was not true Forza Horizon 5 4K footage, it is at an incredibly high bitrate and our best look yet at the game's performance at 4K 30fps, captured at 1080p 50CBR.