After suffering a traumatic incident, Molly (Cecilia Milocco) moves into a new apartment to begin her path to recovery, but it's not long after her arrival that a series of persistent knocks and screams begin to wake her up at night. Molly's new life begins to unravel as the screams intensify and no one else in the building believes or is willing to help her. KNOCKING is the feature debut from Frida Kempff, whose credits include the 2010 Cannes Prix du Jury winning short BATHING MICKY, and premiered to great acclaim at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight section. A timely psychological horror-thriller built on very real human fears and anxieties, skillfully lensed with claustrophobic precision by Hannes Krantz and given a pulsing score by Martin Dirkov (BORDER). Knocking opens in theaters on October 8 and on digital and On-Demand on October 19.