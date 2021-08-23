75,000 U.S. military vehicles now in the hands of the Taliban, says watchdog group

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Since 2001, the U.S. has spent $83 billion on Afghan security forces, through training and equipment. “We built them a pretty amazing war chest and now all of it is in the hands of the Taliban," said Open The Books' Adam Andrzejewski to Jan Jeffcoat on The National Desk. “We know that last month, as late as July, seven new helicopters were being delivered in the capital city of Kabul.”