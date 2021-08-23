NULS 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.96 Million (NULS)
NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $65.39 million and $17.96 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0