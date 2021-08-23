$21.44 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter
Equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $21.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.www.modernreaders.com
