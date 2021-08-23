Cancel
SGMC offering COVID-19 third dose to immunocompromised people

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Georgia Medical Center is now offering an additional shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised as per CDC guidelines. According to the CDC, people who are currently receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, have received an organ transplant and are taking medication for their immune system, have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years, have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, have advanced or untreated HIV, or active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs for the immune system will fall into this category.

