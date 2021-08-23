Cancel
Psychonauts 2 on Xbox Series X review: A triumphant return for the franchise

By Asher Madan Neowin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychonauts 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Psychonauts, a game that originally released in 2005, and is since regarded as a cult classic due to its wacky characters and mind-bending gameplay. Luckily, Psychonauts 2 is a third-person action platformer along the lines of the original, but picks up after the events of the virtual reality-only Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin. Once again, you step into the shoes of Razputin Aquato — now a Psychonaut intern — and embark on a new adventure to uncover the identity of the mastermind behind a kidnapping. Unfortunately for Raz, the mystery deepens from there and leads to even more chaotic missions.

