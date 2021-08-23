Barclays Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $645.00

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.67.