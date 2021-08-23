Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Barclays Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $645.00

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.67.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Software#Barclays Boosts Intuit#Intu#Wells Fargo Company#Zacks Investment Research#Exane Bnp Paribas#Keycorp#Sec#Intrust Bank Na#Washington Trust Co#Ballentine Partners Llc#Agf Investments Llc#Assetmark Inc#Inc#Strategic Partner#Quickbooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

CrowdStrike stock rallies on addition to Nasdaq 100

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) shares rallied Tuesday after the cybersecurity company’s stock was added to the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) CrowdStrike shares surged as much as 9%, touching an intraday high of $267.98. Late Monday, Nasdaq announced that CrowdStrike would replace integrated-circuit maker Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) on the index. The Nasdaq 100 is an index comprising the 100 largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies. At last check, CrowdStrike had a market cap of just over $60 billion, while Maxim had a cap of about $28 billion. CrowdStrike shares have surged 140% over the past 12 months, compared with a 32% gain on the Nasdaq 100.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Growth Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Semiconductor Stocks For Your List

Could Investors Be Shifting Their Focus To These Top Semiconductor Stocks Right Now?. Semiconductor stocks have been the essential drivers for technology growth in the past decade, and arguably more so after the pandemic. Some of the top semiconductor stocks have easily beaten the stock market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings. It’s no secret that semiconductor companies have rewarded investors handsomely just in the past year alone.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $2.83 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.7K, accounting for 5.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Palo Alto Networks Q4 Earnings

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) rose after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 8.11% year over year to $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,219,000,000 higher by 28.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,173,160,000. Outlook. Earnings guidance...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
StocksStreet.Com

Microchip Technology Stock Jumps On 2-for-1 Stock Split Plans

Microchip Technology (MCHP) - Get Report said Wednesday it will execute a two-for-one stock split in the coming months, sending shares of the semiconductor products and solutions group higher in early trading. Microchip Technology said the split, which will affect shareholders of record on October 4, will "increase trading liquidity...
StocksStreet.Com

Okta Stock Surges on Raymond James Upgrade to 'Strong Buy'

Okta (OKTA) - Get Report jumped Wednesday after a Raymond James analyst declared "this fallen angel is finding its wings" and upgraded shares of the identity-verification company to strong buy from outperform, while boosting his price target to $310 from $300. Shares of the San Francisco company were climbing nearly...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Benchmark cut the price target for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) from $112 to $102. JD.com rose 8.5% to $71.32 in pre-market trading. Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) from $235 to $260. Dollar General shares rose 0.6% to $236.00 in pre-market trading. Rosenblatt lifted Snowflake...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Intuit Q4 Earnings

Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 8.84% year over year to $1.97, which beat the estimate of $1.68. Revenue of $2,561,000,000 rose by 41.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,320,000,000. Guidance.
Financial ReportsZDNet

Intuit posts solid Q4 results with 41% revenue growth

Intuit on Tuesday published better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results. Non-GAAP earnings per share came to $1.97. Revenue was $2.56 billion, up 41% from $1.8 billion in the prior year, including the addition of Credit Karma. Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion. "We...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Rani Therapeutics, RxSight: 2 Bullish Health Care Stock Picks From BofA

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), an early stage platform technology company that promotes oral dosing with its RaniPill, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmology-focused MedTech company, went public in late July. Here's what BofA Securities has to say about the newly listed stocks. The Healthcare Analysts: BofA Securities analyst Geoff...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, BBY, CRM, GME

The market continues to grind at all-time highs as earnings trickle in and ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting. With this in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades as we approach midweek. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Amazon (AMZN) I know I have...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: PFE, MRNA, NVDA, BABA

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Compostie hit new all-time highs on Monday. It’s been a week since I’ve written the Top Stock Trades column. And when I left, we were hitting new highs as well. Has anything changed? Let’s take a closer look. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1:...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated's Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
Stockspulse2.com

Autodesk Shares: $365 Target From KeyBanc

The shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) have received a price target of $365. These are the details. The shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) have received a price target of $365. And KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the company shares. Celino had increased the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analysts Warn Of Q3 Slowdown In Robinhood's Doge-Reliant Growth

Financial analysts are anticipating a significant Q3 slowdown for Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) amid the company’s disclosure about crypto’s contribution to its second-quarter financial earnings. What Happened: In an investor note, Wolfe Research’s analyst Steven Chubak has warned to “beware of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) given its outsized contribution. As...

Comments / 0

Community Policy