Overland Expo Mountain West: Win A Family 4-Pack

I'm a huge fan of taking in the Colorado autumn scenery. The older I get, the more I enjoy it. Now, whether you like to just drive by some spots and view them from the car or take a hike and climb to some spots a little off the beaten path is up to you. But sometimes, the hardest part is figuring out the best times and days to go to see the leaves and trees in their full splendor. That's where this is going to come into play and hopefully help you (and I) out this year.