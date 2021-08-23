Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Templeton, CA

Templeton High School Drama launches 2021-22 season

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYv2t_0ba8g3qf00

–Like everyone else in the last 18 months or so, Templeton High School drama students have had to make a lot of adjustments to how they’ve done things in the past. The old adage, “The show must go on,” has been given new meaning for them today.

Despite all the challenges, THS drama students put on two productions last year. Pride and Prejudice was recorded outdoors as a video-only production, and Young Frankenstein was performed outdoors to live audiences. The usual rehearsal time was cut in half and only half of that rehearsal time was actually in-person, the rest was on Zoom. The challenges of singing through masks, rehearsing outdoors in all kinds of weather and settings, dealing with wind and sun in their eyes during performances, all were opportunities to learn to adapt and keep things moving forward in classic theatre fashion.

The THS Theatre Arts program is planning on producing two more shows this year: Our Town in November 2021, and Sugar in March 2022. Knowing that everything is subject to change, and that it’s impossible to predict how things will be in a few months, is no deterrent for these students, or their director, Catherine Kingsubry.

Katelann Harms performed in both shows last year. “Last year provided a lot of rewards-even though it was hard,” said Harms. “I got to learn how to perform on film as well as in an outside venue and I think those skills are extremely important and beneficial. Last year’s shows challenged our comfort zone a bit. The struggles like weather, the actual distance restrictions and masks as well as the configuration of the behind the scenes aspects. Short rehearsal and bonding time was also difficult but I would not change a thing because we produced some amazing shows last year.”

Kingsbury is proud of how well the students responded to all the uncertainties and changes. “Although the process and journey of putting on shows last year was definitely different and challenging in new ways, the sheer joy of the students returning, to work and create with their friends, to express their talents and passions together, and to share that all with a live audience was worth the hard work and effort to make it happen. And, we’ll be ready to find a way to do it again this year!”

To help support the Theatre Arts program at Templeton High School, the THS Drama Boosters are beginning their annual sponsorship drive this week.

Vicki van den Eikhof founded the THS Drama Boosters in 2014 and has been an officer since its inception. “Our sponsors allow the Drama Boosters to fund things like sets, costumes, props, field trips, scholarships, technology, and other things that directly benefit the students,” she says, “We also help pay for supplies, like microphone covers, batteries, rolling costume racks, and other needs. Most of these things aren’t paid for by the school budget, but are key to keeping our program among the best public high school theatre arts departments in California. We have an amazing theatre on campus that has an equally amazing theatre arts program.”

Members of the public can help ensure that the show not only goes on, but that local drama students thrive in their arts education. To become a sponsor, visit their website at templetondrama.org and click on the “Donate” tab.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Templeton, CA
Education
City
Templeton, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theatre Arts#Sugar#Templetondrama Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Bianchi Winery Concerts by the Lake kicks off with James Rivers Band on Sept. 3

–Bianchi Winery and Tasting Room’s new Concerts by the Lake series is about to liven up Friday nights in Paso Robles in a big way. Come enjoy a night on the water from 5-9 p.m., lounging on the deck next to the koi stocked lake, with a glass or bottle of your favorite Bianchi wine and handmade wood-fired pizzas or Sicilian sandwiches, made fresh by Bello Catering Company.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Relay for Life returns on Sept. 11

–Relay for Life of North County has returned to Paso Robles after the event was held in Atascadero for a couple of years. This year’s event will be held at LeVigne Winery at 5115 Buena Vista Drive on September 11 from 4-9 p.m. Walter and Sylvia Fillipini from LeVigne will provide free appetizers. During the day, wine and pizza will be available for sale.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO Master Chorale holding auditions, preparing for new season

SLO Master Chorale returns after a nearly two-year intermission. –The San Luis Obispo Master Chorale will be returning to the stage for the first time since Dec. 2019. Due to COVID-19, The performance scheduled for April 26, 2020, was canceled along with the entire 2020/2021 season. The Master Chorale is preparing for the upcoming season by holding auditions for new members on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Talent show to benefit Atascadero Printery Foundation

‘North County Has Talent’ presented in collaboration with Atascadero Performing Arts Center. – In collaboration with the Atascadero Printery Foundation, the Atascadero Performing Arts Center is holding a talent show fundraiser to benefit the printery refurbishment. The talent show will be on Friday, Sept. 10, at 6351 Olmeda, Atascadero. Admission to the event is $10.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable pet of the week: Doris

Doris is a 6-year-old girl looking to find her fur-ever home. –The adoptable pet of the week this week is Doris. She’s a beautiful, mature girl who is still trying to figure out her place is this big world. The whole shelter environment really dampers her mood and sometimes her true colors don’t show. She can come on a little strong and might bark, but she’s barking to get your attention in hopes that you will take a chance on her and give her that time to break out of her shy shell.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Sensorio adds special night Labor Day Weekend

Added date gives visitors and extra day to experience the normally sold-out exhibit. –Visitors to Paso Robles will have an additional opportunity to experience Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio with a special added Monday evening for Labor Day’s long weekend. Normally sold-out weeks in advance, this added evening offers a new opportunity to experience the exhibit featuring internationally acclaimed light artist Bruce Munro’s 15-acre Field of Light and recently added Light Towers.
Templeton, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable pet of the week: Katmai

–The Adoptable pet of the week this week is Katmai from Woods Humane Society. If your top-3 attributes in a new friend are smart, good looking and affectionate, then Katmai is the girl for you! She’s a sweet gal with a goofy personality who loves people and enjoy cuddles and relaxing at your feet. Okay, maybe not at your feet and more in your lap! She’s an excellent lap snuggler even though she might be a little large than some lap dogs that come to mind.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Instead of leaving, please stay, learn, and help the community

To the author of “The Last Straw,” Please don’t Leave!. –I read your article about how you are looking for a place to spend your life and raise your kids. I understand you disagree with the school board’s decision to ban the tenets of CRT in our schools. Now you feel that you must leave this area and find refuge in some other locale that closer aligns with your current beliefs. I write this letter to try to convince you not to leave and provide you with an alternative to that action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy