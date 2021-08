Police are looking for a minivan that was stolen in north Salina Wednesday evening. Kristine Brown, 36, of Salina, reported that her gray 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan was taken from the driveway of her residence in the 700 block of W. Ash Street sometime between 6:30-8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Brown told police that she believed her husband had left the keys in the vehicle.