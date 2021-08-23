Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)
Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 515.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com
