CyberMiles Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

