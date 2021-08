Shopping for your parents can be difficult. They insist they don't need anything, have spent a lifetime accruing every kitchen gadget imaginable, or claim that their phone from 2007 works just fine. On the flip side, some parents are more ahead of tech news than you are. What we're saying is, not every parent is created equal. Some will scold you for spending more than $10 while others enjoy the finer things in life. No matter your parents' style, we found a gift for them. Sure, it's a little early for holiday shopping, but if they've taught you anything, it's that it's never too soon to show how much you care about the people you love.