Solar-powered gardening is an up-and-coming trend in some parts of the world. Blomberg notes that solar panel prices have become supremely affordable and are about to become even more powerful than ever before. For those of us who have a more down-to-earth view of things, solar power doesn't seem that exciting. However, when you consider how solar power could impact your gardening experience, it might start to make a little more sense. Plants are the ultimate solar energy converter. They take sunlight and turn it into food. Now, with solar panels at our command, humans can harvest solar energy and change it into electricity. But where do you start using this solar energy in your gardening?