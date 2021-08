In 2017, the worst and costliest natural disaster in Texas history began, when Category 4 Hurricane Harvey struck the Southeast Texas Coast late that evening. Harvey made landfall very close to Rockport with winds around 130 mph that destroyed, and in many cases leveled, countless structures. Worst of all, Harvey stalled and for 4 days inundated Southeast Texas with hideously historic rainfall. Many areas in and around Houston were overwhelmed by 3.5 to 4.5 FEET of rain, most occurring on the 26th and 27th. The phenomenal 51.88 inches measured at Cedar Bayou set a record for the continental U.S. Harvey caused around $125 billion damage.