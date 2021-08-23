Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Price Up 1,331.9% Over Last 7 Days

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded 1,331.9% higher against the US dollar. Peet DeFi (old) has a market capitalization of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Pte#Currency#Pte#Usdt#Xrp#Dot#Btcb#Wbnb#Shib#Steth#Coin Profile#Twitter#Peet Fi#Receive News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
StocksCoinDesk

ADA, SOL Lead the Way as Crypto Market Sees Price Pullback

ADA was trading at $2.67 at 10:53 UTC, representing a 7.6% drop on a 24-hour basis, and SOL was nursing a 13% loss at $68, according to data source Messari. ADA debuted on Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges today. Earlier this month, Sebastien Guillemot, CTO at dcSpark and a former executive of Cardano-founding entity EMURGO, hailed ADA’s entry to Japan as being similar to a listing on Coinbase, the U.S.-based, Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange and institutions’ preferred avenue to accumulate bitcoin.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Greenish Monday: ETH at 3-Month High, Cardano Eyes $3, BNB Adds 7%, BTC Above $50K (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap has added $100 billion in a day as BTC reclaimed $50,000 and ADA painted another price record. Bitcoin’s recent rally continued in the past 24 hours as the asset reclaimed $50,000 for the first time in more than three months. Some altcoins, though, have performed even more impressively, with ADA leading the pack. Cardano’s native coin charted yet another all-time high and has neared $3.
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Ethereum Classic, Enjin Price Analysis: 23 August

Altcoins such as XRP, Ethereum Classic and Enjin weren’t quick to mirror Bitcoin and Ethereum’s upward trend. These altcoins continued to display signs of consolidation. XRP failed to test the $1.31 immediate resistance mark, ETC’s movement remained sandwiched between $71.96 and $65.48 respectively. Enjin had recorded a multi-month high recently, however, its uptrend was disrupted as it only noted a 0.5% increase in the last 24 hours.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Coinbase Stock Rose Monday

Coinbase announced it will invest an ongoing portion of profits in cryptocurrencies. Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) were surging Monday morning as the prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are rising. Coinbase stock jumped almost 4% early Monday, and remained up 2.8% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Is the Bitcoin Bull Market Back? $51,100 Is a Key Level

Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise, so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment, please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
Marketstechacrobat.com

How To Get Started In Crypto Trading

So, you are a new investor and you want to jump into the exciting cryptocurrency market. There is a lot of money to be made, but there is also a lot of risk. Maybe, a little knowledge can reduce that risk. Choose an Exchange or Platform. One of the first...
Marketsu.today

$740 Million in Bitcoin Transferred to Huobi

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Market Watch: Bitcoin Flirts With $50K Again, Terra (LUNA) Sets New ATH After 300% Monthly Spike

While bitcoin has lost the $50,000 mark and is trying to reclaim it once again, LUNA has gone on a tear in the past month for a new ATH. Despite falling by a few thousand dollars after breaking above $50,000, bitcoin has recovered most losses and currently stands near that particular level. Most altcoins have also stalled after the notable gains charted yesterday, except for Terra. LUNA is close to the top 10 coins after painting a fresh all-time high hours ago.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Ethereum & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 24 Aug

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT achieves statistical first, but beware of a shake-out Polkadot price has been a relative strength leader since the July low, recording a 185% gain at the August 21 high. Until August 20, the rally had been interrupted by only seven negative days, with only one day exceeding -4%. However, the intersection of the 200-day SMA with a series of highs in late May and early June has established the first serious point of resistance for DOT since the July 7 high of $17.88.
Currenciescrowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin ETN Futures Launched by Eurex, a European Derivatives Exchange

Eurex, an established European derivatives exchange, has announced the launch of Bitcoin ETN futures. With these new contracts, Deutsche Börse Group’s derivatives division is providing customers with access to the price of Bitcoin via a regulated, on-exchange and centrally-cleared platform. This product offering will reportedly be one of the first few regulated markets in Bitcoin-related derivatives in Europe.
Marketsinvesting.com

ABEY To Launch XSWAP: A Decentralized Crypto Exchange on ABEYCHAIN

ABEY To Launch XSWAP: A Decentralized Crypto Exchange on ABEYCHAIN. ABEY Foundation announced that they will be launching XSWAP. XSWAP is the world’s first DEX on ABEYCHAIN ecosystem. Recently, ABEY Foundation announced that they will be launching XSWAP, a decentralized crypto exchange built on the ABEYCHAIN ecosystem. According to ABEY,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

BNB Is Up By 6% As Following Ethereum And Bitcoin

Binance Coin's (CRYPTO: BNB) price has increased 6.38% over the past 24 hours to $448.88. Over the past week, BNB has experienced an uptick of over 13.0%, moving from $397.35 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $686.31. The chart below compares the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy