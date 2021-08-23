Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BZEdge Price Up 123.3% Over Last Week (BZE)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 123.3% against the dollar. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $876,710.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usdt#Xrp#Dot#Btcb#Wbnb#Shib#Steth#Getbze Com#Medium Com Bzedge#Bzedge Coin Trading#Ethereum#Changelly#Receive News Updates#Bzedge Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Are Down Big Today

Monday's gains were gone before noon on Tuesday. After crossing over $50,000 early in the week, Bitcoin has pulled back and now trades around $48,000. In another volatile day, cryptocurrencies dropped rapidly on Tuesday, more than reversing Monday's gains. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has fallen 3%, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is down 5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has dropped 7.6%. Momentum also appears to be pushing these cryptocurrencies lower, so the fall may not be over yet.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Bitcoin Breaks Above 50,000

Say what you want about Bitcoin as a product, but it’s great for volatility trading; /BTC futures have soared about 70% in a little more than a month. The 21-day Exponential Moving Average began below both the 63-EMA and 252-EMA during this same period, and has since risen above both of them to make the bullish “golden cross.”
Stocksu.today

Bitcoin Soars Back Above $50,000 While Cardano Hits Another All-Time High

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Stockscryptopotato.com

MicroStrategy Acquires Nearly 4,000 Bitcoin for $177 Million

MicroStrategy continues to accumulate bitcoins with frequent purchases and the latest saw nearly 4,000 coins acquired. The US-based NASDAQ-listed business intelligence company MicroStrategy continues with its bitcoin acquisition spree, as the company recently purchased over 3,900 BTC. Consequently, the firm now holds nearly 109,000 bitcoins in total. Tweeting on Tuesday...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Binance Coin Is Flying High Today

Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is up 12.41% in the past 24 hours to $498.86 per token as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. Investors are excited about the prospects of a new beginning for the namesake company behind Binance Coin after the appointment of Richard Teng as CEO for Binance Singapore. Binance has grown to become the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, but issues surrounding its ultra-high leveraged trading, derivative products, and potential hacks have received increasing regulatory scrutiny. The company has recently begun to seek more compliance with financial regulators.
Stocksinvesting.com

Top 3 Trending Cryptocurrencies of the Day

Three cryptocurrencies caught the eyes of investors and traders. BNB, ADA, and SAFEMOON are the top 3 trending cryptos of the day. As Bitcoin’s (BTC) price climbed up above $50,000 for the first time in three months, it also pushed some altcoins up. Moreover, among these altcoins, three are trending in the crypto community. Precisely, the three coins are Binance (BNB), Cardano (ADA), and SafeMoon (SAFEMOON).
StocksMySanAntonio

Bitcoin Surges Above $50,000 for First Time Since Spring

After a months-long slump, Bitcoin finally surged above $50,000 Sunday night for the first time since mid-May. Bitcoin saw smaller surges in that time. At the end of July, cryptocurrencies spiked after Amazon listed an open job for a digital currency and blockchain product, lead, which boosted Bitcoin to a six-week high of nearly $39,043. (Amazon did, however, deny a report at that time that it would begin accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment this year.)
Stockscryptopotato.com

Cardano (ADA) Sets New All-Time High as Bitcoin Reclaims $49K: Weekend Watch

Cardano’s impressive run continues as ADA has charted yet another all-time high at over $2.6. Bitcoin stands above $49,000. Following a sharp retracement below $49,000, bitcoin has rallied up and reclaimed that particular level. Most altcoins have stalled since yesterday, except for Cardano. ADA has painted another fresh all-time high above $2.6.
Currenciescodelist.biz

Last major hurdle – Bitcoin is looking at $ 50,000

Bitcoin (BTC) slowly moved closer to the psychologically important US $ 50,000 mark on August 22nd, which is why fears of a new downturn are increasing. As the data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show, BTC / USD hit an intermittent high of $ 49,830 this Sunday, which in turn represents a three-month high.
StocksCNBC

Bitcoin tops $50,000, hitting a more than 3-month high

Bitcoin hit $50,000 on Sunday, reaching a more than 3-month high, as the cryptocurrency continues to rebound. Bitcoin hit an all-time high over $64,000 in April but sold off heavily in June and July, even dipping below $30,000. But since mid-July, bitcoin has been on a steady rise. Meanwhile, other...
Stockszycrypto.com

Cardano Bulldozes To New Record All-Time High; Now Third Largest Crypto!

Cardano (ADA) has become the third most valuable cryptocurrency in the market after blasting to a new ATH earlier today. ADA, the native currency of the Cardano network has spiked over 20.35% in the past 24 hours. It is currently worth $2.51 per coin after hitting its lifetime high of $2.55 in the morning hours on Friday. This is the coin’s highest level since the high of $2.46 registered in May.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cardano's Price Skyrockets 22%

Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) price has increased 22.09% over the past 24 hours to $2.58. Over the past week, ADA has experienced an uptick of over 29.0%, moving from $2.0 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $2.55. The chart below compares the price...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

EOS' Price Increased More Than 6% Within 24 hours

EOS’s (CRYPTO: EOS) price has increased 6.51% over the past 24 hours to $5.38. Over the past week, EOS has experienced an uptick of over 10.0%, moving from $4.9 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $22.71. The chart below compares the price...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why CleanSpark Stock Got Hammered Today

Shares of cryptocurrency-mining and energy-technology company CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) got hammered on Tuesday after it reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Management talked up the company's growth, particularly when it comes to mining Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). But it appears the market was surprised with its big loss this quarter. As a result, CleanSpark stock was down a whopping 22% as of noon EDT today.
Stocksbeincrypto.com

XRP Soars to Three Month High as Price Climbs Above $1.30

Ripple (XRP) remains one of the biggest gainers over the weekend following its price surge over $1.30 on Sunday. Ripple continued its bullish price action over the weekend as XRP surged over $1 for the first time since mid-May. For the eleventh day straight, XRP saw positive movement as the weekend price climbed up to 37%.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Dogecoin Rising Faster Than the Market, Price Up 41% in a Week

Dogecoin has seen a significant rise in value, up 41% over the last seven days. It’s pumping faster than Bitcoin or Ethereum amidst a wider crypto market surge. Dogecoin started the year at less than a penny per coin, surged to an all-time high above $0.73 in early May, and then lost nearly 78% of its value in the weeks that followed. It’s been a wild 2021 for the leading meme coin, but right now, DOGE is roaring again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy